Tornadoes And Flooding Hit The Ozarks Sunday Night

Tornados and flooding took center stage last night across the Ozarks with continued storms expected today.

Overnight the lake area saw 1 tornado warning, however it’s not reported that any tornado occurred….but it was quickly followed by a flash flood warning, after heavy rainfall rapidly overtook small creeks, streams and low water crossings.

To our north, some areas remain under a flood warning, while other areas have a heat watch in effect.

To our south, those areas continued to see rain throughout the night and are battling ongoing flash flooding.

As far as the Tornadoes, The National Weather Service confirmed a brief EF-0 tornado hit near Battlefield, south of Springfield, and another tornado hit near Sparta, east of Ozark.

As far as road closures due to flooding, at this time Route Z in Miller County, Route A in Cole County and Route P in Dallas county are all closed.