Target Issues Recall On UP & UP Baby Wipes

If you’ve bought some baby wipes from Target recently, listen up.

The company is recalling its Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes, because they could be contaminated with bacteria that can cause serious and life-threatening infections in young children.

Target received several complaints about the wipes getting discolored, along with eye and skin irritations, as well as some infections associated with the use of the wipes.

Testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revealed the presence of bacteria, that may result in serious and life-threatening infections in babies and young children.

The recalled wipes were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.

Customers should immediately stop using the wipes and return them to Target for a full refund.