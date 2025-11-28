Pets Die in Camdenton Garage Fire

Firefighters respond to a garage fire in the Camdenton area.

The call to the 200 block of Sunset Drive was received around 1:30 Friday afternoon (01/28/2025). Mid-County personnel responded with mutual aid, initially, toned out to Osage Beach before that mutual aid was canceled enroute.

Actual fire damage was kept from the residence which did sustain significant smoke damage.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. Two dogs and a cat did, however, did die in the incident.

The preliminary cause is being called accidental starting near some battery chargers in the garage.