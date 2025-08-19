fbpx

Camdenton Breaks Ground On New Community Center

The first shovels of dirt were symbolically turned today (Tuesday) to officially start physical construction of, what will be, a new community center in Camdenton.

It’s just a testament to what’s going on to invest in in families, and invest in things that that can unite communities rather than divide them. And I hope that Camdenton leads the way here and and other communities in in Camden County and surrounding counties continue with these sort of efforts,” says State Representative Jeff Vernetti on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The future $4.1 million community center will be located on City Park Road next to the Camdenton Aquatic Center.

Reporter Mike Anthony