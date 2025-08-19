fbpx

Tractor Trailer Filled With Ribeye Steaks Burns In Phelps County

The humourism’s are probably plentiful on social media after firefighters from the Doolittle District responded during the early-morning hours on Monday to a report of a tractor-trailer fire at the 174-mile marker of eastbound Interstate-44.

It was not just any tractor-trailer fire with its cargo being identified as 40,000 pounds of ribeye steaks.

By the time a crew was able to extinguish the blaze, the ribeye’s were a little too well done and described as a total loss.

There were no injuries reported.

Reporter Mike Anthony