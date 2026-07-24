Camdenton Chamber Announces Next “Leadership Camden County” Classes

The Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce is putting the call out now for business owners and chamber members who want to be part of this year’s “Leadership Camden County” program.

“It is an excellent opportunity not only to build your leadership skills, but also to really familiarize yourself more in depth with Camden County.”

Chamber Director Michelle Cook also says the program covers all kinds of valuable information that can come in handy for being successful.

“Whether it’s education, infrastructure, economic development and tourism, or law and order, all different aspects of the community.”

The once-a-month meetings start in September with graduation set for sometime in May.

Applications to be part of the 32nd annual class are available by getting in touch with the chamber or on the chamber’s website.