Missouri State Fair Announces “Unique” Treats To Eat For 124th Fair Next Month

With the 124th annual version of the Missouri State Fair now under a month away, those who show up over the course of the 11 days and nights won’t have to worry about going home hungry.

That’s according to State Fair Director Jason Moore who says the food that will be available will not only include the usual favorites but also some unique choices you can enjoy.

“I tell people you can come to the fair and eat your way through for for 11 days. If I don’t promise the most healthy diet for 11 days, but you know it, you can break that diet for a little bit and enjoy some pretty awesome foods.”

Some of the not-so-common choices will include honey ice cream, deep-fried deviled eggs and pickles on a stick.

The state fair in Sedalia will open up on August 13th and come to an end on the 23rd.