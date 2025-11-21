Camdenton Chamber Hunting For Next Executive Director

The Camdenton Chamber of Commerce is back on the hunt for its next executive director.

The Chamber posting to Facebook on Thursday, saying the director position was now open, despite hiring Corinne Hawkins to the position only 3 months ago in August.

It’s unknown why Hawkins is stepping down at this time.

Hawkins had taken over for longtime director K.C. Cloke, who also stepped down earlier this year to focus on her private sector business.

More details about the open position can be found below:

We’re on the hunt for our next Executive Director for the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce! If you—or someone you know—are looking for an exciting new career opportunity, we want to hear from you.