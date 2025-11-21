Busy Football Weekend Ahead With School Of The Osage, Mizzou & The Chiefs

It is a busy weekend of football.

Let’s start Saturday afternoon as School of the Osage which to advance the state semifinals.

They will play Saint Clair tomorrow in Franklin County with a 1:00 kickoff.

St. Clair 9 and 3, Osage nine and two on the season. Of course you can hear it on Classic Country 104.9.

Also going on Saturday, Mizzou football looking to win in Norman,

OK for the first time in almost 60 years.

Tigers underdogs here as they’ll send Matt Zahlers out of quarterback.

We think Beau Purbula getting closer and closer to returning from what looked like a season ending ankle injury just a few weeks ago, but he was on the field before the Mississippi State game last week and looks to be getting quite close.

They’ll kick off tomorrow in Norman at 11 AM.

And then there’s the Chiefs as they are at home Sunday afternoon taking on a good Indianapolis Colts team.

Colts come in first in the AFC S.

They are 8 and two. Of course, the Chiefs now third in the AFC West, 5:00 and 5:00 on the season.

But with it being at home, Chiefs are favored by 3 1/2.