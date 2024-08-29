Camdenton Chamber On The Hunt For Volunteers At LOTO Airshow

With only a week to go before the annual airshow, it’s now crunch time for the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce to get last minute details taken care of.

One of the details, according to chamber director KC Cloke, is the continued need for more volunteers.

“If you are looking to get involved, want to get involved, give back to our community, reach out to me at the Chamber. We would love to have you join us” says Cloke, who indicates that there are well over 100 volunteers are needed to fill all the roles for the event, “We’ve got a few activities on Friday as well as all day on Saturday. Every shift.”

The airshow and associated activities are on the calendar at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport on Friday and Saturday, September 6th and 7th.