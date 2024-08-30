Camdenton Looking At Another Year Being Financially Healthy

If all goes according to plan, the City of Camdenton will remain financially healthy through, at least, the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

That’s according to a budget proposal to be introduced to the board of aldermen for its consideration.

The city anticipates an estimated operating balance fund of around $13.5-million when October 1st of this year rolls around. Combine it with $8.6-million budgeted revenue and just shy of $8-million in expenses for the year and it translates to an expected $14.2-million in the black by the end of the projected fiscal year next September-2025.

A first reading on the proposed budget is expected during next Tuesday’s regular board of aldermen meeting.

It begins in city hall at 6:00.