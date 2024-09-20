Camdenton Chamber Opening Up Nominations For Board Of Directors

If you’re a business owner and thinking about running for a spot on the Camdenton Chamber’s board of directors, now is the time to make it known.

“Nominations Committee is currently seeking folks interested in in joining our Chamber Board of Directors and they’re gonna be taking applications till the end of this month.”

Chamber Director KC Cloke also says the board of director elections will be conducted during the chamber’s annual dinner on November 21st.

The chamber’s also taking nominations for the business leader of the year.

More information about both is available on the Camdenton Chamber’s website and social media page.