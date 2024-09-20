fbpx

Royals Swept By Detroit Tigers While Cardinals Pickup Much Needed Wins

The Royals’ playoff hopes are suddenly not such a sure thing right now after they dropped their fourth in a row last night to the suddenly surging Detroit Tigers.

4-2 was the final score.

Alec Marsh struggled on the mound, gave up four runs in two and two-thirds innings of work to fall to 8-9 on the season.

Bobby Witt, a double and a run scored 44 doubles, by the way, for Witt Jr. on the season.

But it’s not enough.

So Detroit, they are on fire. They’ve now won four games in a row themselves, just two games behind the Royals for that final wild-card spot in the American League.

 

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have won three in a row after getting swept up in Toronto.

They come back to beat the Pirates last night 10-5.

Brendan Donovan, Mason Winn with home runs.

Jordan Walker, a big three-run double, part of a six-run seventh inning for the Birds.

They can go for a four-game sweep tonight, suddenly back to two games above the 500 mark.

