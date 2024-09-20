Patrolman Who Helped To Capture Fugitive During Missouri’s Biggest Manhunt To Be Laid To Rest Friday

One of the two longtime Missouri State Water patrolmen credited with the capture of, arguably, the state’s most notorious fugitive will be laid to rest on Friday.

Captain William Swineberg and his, then, partner Eric Gottman tracked Alis Ben Johns to a cabin in Benton County where the six-month manhunt came to an end in 1997.

Ben Johns had been accused of killing three people, including Leonard Voyles in Camden County, and committing several burglaries while on the run.

Captain Swineberg passed away at the age of 77 on August 22nd.

A visitation is planned for 1:00 Friday at Hedges in Osage Beach followed by the memorial with full military honors also at Hedges, and then a celebration of life at Margaritaville.

All are invited to attend.