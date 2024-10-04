Camdenton Chamber Says Economic Committee Event Was A Great Success

The Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce reports a good turnout for the Economic Development Committee’s 3rd quarter ”Coming to Camdenton” event.

Chamber Director KC Cloke says there were 38 business members on hand to hear presentations from State Rep Doctor Lisa Thomas, Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton, City Administrator Jeff Hooker, Camdenton R3 Superintendent Doctor Sean Kirksey and MoDOT Engineer Danny Roeger.

Cloke goes on to say Jake Mooney from JCM Ventures and Keri Major with Front Porch Village Collective were also hand to address the housing issue here at the lake.

“It’s really great to to see some, you know, some creative thinkers out there, you know, people going outside of the box to help bring solutions to this national problem of housing that we’re all facing. And so truly excited to have them come and present. I know there was a lot of buzz afterwards.”

The chamber’s 4th quarter “Coming to Camdenton” event is on the calendar for December 12th.