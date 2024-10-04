Trash Burns On Route 242 After Trash Truck Is Forced To Dump A Burning Load

Motorists along route-2-42 in Lake Ozark ran into an unexpected delay Friday morning when a trash truck dumped its load after it caught on fire.

Lake Ozark Chief Marc Carr says, despite speculation on social media that a discarded battery was to blame, there was no definite cause immediately pinpointed and it could’ve been anything from hot ashes, a chemical reaction or, perhaps, a battery.

Chief Carr also says it’s common practice for trash trucks to dump burning loads and even more important now with the increasing number of compressed natural gas trash trucks coming into the market.