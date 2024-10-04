Highway Patrol Dealing With Outside Scammers Targeting Missourians

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is putting the word out about a telephone scam that’s been reported, statewide, over the past month.

The patrol says the scammer identifies him or herself as the investigating trooper trying to make contact with an individual associated with someone who was involved in a traffic crash.

The scammer will then try to solicit money from the victim and may use intimidation with false claims of impending or non-existent court charges and proceedings.

The patrol does not contact individuals or solicit any form of payment and also says, if you receive such a call, do not confirm any identifying information and to report the incident to your local highway patrol troop headquarters.