Camdenton Chamber Says Some Space Still Open For Annual Business Expo

It’s almost hard to believe that we are already in February which means it’s time to put the pedal to the metal for lake area chambers of commerce putting finishing touches on some of their annual events.

Among them, for the Camdenton Chamber, is the annual business expo which will likely be booked full in the very near future.

“We are pretty close to being full at that show. I literally have about four or five 8 by 10 boots left and a couple of bulk spaces. So if you are a business in the area that has been on the fence, get your application in because it’s kind of first come, first serve.”

Chamber Director Michelle Cook also says the expo, once again, will take place at the Lodge of Four Seasons’ Campana Hall. It’s on the calendar for 27th and 28th of this month.

And then it’ll be Dogwood Festival time for the chamber which is on the calendar for April 23rd through the 25th.