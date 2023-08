New business is expected to highlight the agenda for the next meeting of the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen.

Topics under new business include administrative search warrants, purchasing a nearly $50-thousand 2023 Ford Interceptor Utility vehicle and discussion about athletic fields at City Park.

An executive session dealing with legal also appears on the agenda.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, the 17th, begins at 6:00 in city hall.