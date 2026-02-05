Columbia Man Facing 15 Years Behind Bars For Felony Possession Of A Firearm

A Columbia man faces the possibility of up to 15 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to possessing a firearm after a prior felony conviction.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri had alleged that 30-year-old Gerrell Eugene Lawrence was found in possession of a Glock-27 forty caliber semi-automatic handgun on October 1, 2025.

Lawrence entered his guilty plea on Tuesday before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Junior. Formal sentencing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.

The case was part of Operation Take Back America.