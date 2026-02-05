Thu. Feb 5th, 2026

 

Columbia Man Facing 15 Years Behind Bars For Felony Possession Of A Firearm

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Thursday, February 5th, 2026

A Columbia man faces the possibility of up to 15 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to possessing a firearm after a prior felony conviction.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri had alleged that 30-year-old Gerrell Eugene Lawrence was found in possession of a Glock-27 forty caliber semi-automatic handgun on October 1, 2025.

Lawrence entered his guilty plea on Tuesday before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Junior. Formal sentencing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.

The case was part of Operation Take Back America.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Thursday, February 5th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony