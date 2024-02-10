Camdenton Chamber’s Home & Business Expo Returns This Month

Over a thousand full time and secondary homeowners are expected to converge on the Regalia in a couple weeks for the Camdenton Chamber’s Annual Home, Business and Lake Living Expo.

“We hold this event every year and showcase over 100 different businesses and their products and services,” says Chamber Director KC Cloke.

She tells KRMS News that getting to and from the event will be easy on your budget, and you just might even walk out a winner.

“Its free admission, free parking and free shuttle service will all be offered to attendees. Plus, attendees can register to participate in so many different door prize giveaways.”

The expo is set to run from 3-7 on Friday, the 23rd, and from 9-5 on Saturday, the 24th.

More info and vendor applications are available on the Camdenton Chamber’s website.