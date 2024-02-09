Osage Beach Search & Rescue Looking For Volunteers

The Osage Beach Search and Rescue Team is putting a call out for a few individuals who want to sign up for the cause and help the community.

Volunteers are needed in the areas of operating drones, operations and mapping, ground searchers and canine handlers.

Members of the search and rescue team have to be at least 18-years-old, possess a valid driver’s license and complete training and an exam.

The Osage Beach Search and Rescue Team deploys locally and throughout the state as mutual aid when called upon.

More information about the search and rescue operations is available by getting in touch with the Osage Beach Fire District.