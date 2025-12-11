fbpx

Osage Beach Police Report Handful Of Arrests Over The Past Week

Osage Beach police report a handful of arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says a 38-year-old woman from Gravois Mills was arrested for driving revoked or suspended along with a failure to appear warrant on a DWI out of Camden County.

A 36-year-old man from Kaiser was arrested for domestic assault.

A 39-year-old Rocky Mount man was arrested for driving revoked and warrants for failure to appear on traffic issues in Camden County.

A 34-year-old Osage Beach man was hooked up on a Miller County warrant for DWI.

And a 19-year-old woman from Lake Ozark was arrested on two failure to appear warrants on traffic charges in Osage Beach.

Reporter Mike Anthony