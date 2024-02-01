Camdenton House Damaged by Fire, Pets Rescued

Significant smoke damage and minor heat damage are being reported after a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Ball Park Road in Camdenton.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says responding personnel discovered smoke coming from the front door of the duplex and initiated a line attack bringing the situation under control in about ten minutes.

Nobody was home at the time of the blaze but a pet dog, cat and turtle were able to removed frrom the residence.

Otherwise, no injuries were reported.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Camdenton Police, and the Camden County Ambulance District while Osage Beach moved up an engine to Mid-County to cover for any other calls.

The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental and firefighters were on the scene for about an hour.