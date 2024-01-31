Talks Ramp Up About Walking Bridge Over The Grand Glaize Following Pedestrian Death

With the tragedy of a pedestrian being hit and killed just a week ago on the eastbound Grand Glaize Bridge, talks are ramping up again about trying to get a pedestrian bridge across the spans in Osage Beach.

“They did do a MoDOT study where they cannot structurally attach to the side of it, but I’m going to do my due diligence to find out. Can we go beneath it? Can we do a freestanding bridge? Something. But one way or another, we need to make it so we can connect the two sides of the city by by pedestrian or bike.”

Mayor Michael Harmison goes on to say, with future development in the area, the tragedy really underscores the need for some type of government intervention to help in making such a bridge possible.

In the meantime, Harmison also says it’s up to the public to minimize the chances of another pedestrian fatality from happening on the bridge.

“Avoid walking across that bridge and certainly don’t stop on that bridge. And as we move forward looking at different thoughts, I mean, if you have any ideas, let me know.”