Camdenton Man Facing Charges In Revenge Porn Case

A Camdenton man is facing charges of revenge porn

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from a report in March.

They say 33-year-old Chaz Bivens had sent two videos to another person without consent, via text messages.

No further details were made available.

Bivens was taken into custody on August 11th and is being charged with a felony of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

At last check, he was being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.