Tax Levy Question Heads To The Voters For State Fair Community College

Patrons of State Fair Community College will head to the ballot boxes in November to decide the fate of a proposed operating levy.

The board of trustees this week voted to put the issue on the ballot seeking voter approval to increase the college’s operating tax levy by 10-cents per $100 of assessed property valuation.

Funding from the increase, if approved in November, would be used to maintain, update and expand different programs, infrastructure and campus facilities.

What it would mean, using a $200,000 market value home for an example, is an increase in taxes of $38 per year or about 10-cents per day.

If the levy is approved in November, it would go into effect for the 2026 tax year.