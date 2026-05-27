Camdenton Man Facing Drug Charges Following Weekend Arrest

A Camdenton man remains behind bars following an arrest over the weekend involving drugs.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over a vehicle around 8:45pm on Saturday Night, for having both a headlight and license plate light out.

During the stop, the deputy asked 40-year-old Richard Stringham if he had anything “illegal” in the vehicle, and he told the officer “yes,” but that it had been left there by someone else.

Court documents indicate that the deputy uncovered some 59 grams of methamphetamine.

He’s since been charged with Second Degree Trafficking of Drugs and is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.