Highway Patrol’s Holiday Counting Period Ends With 8 Fatalities On Land & No Water Fatalities

The official numbers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Holiday Counting period have now been released.

Officials say between Friday and Monday, troopers reported eight people died in car crashes and 99 were injured in 234 traffic crashes.

There were also 107 DWI arrests made across the state.

On the water, officials reported there were four crashes, six injuries, and seven BWI’s.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or drownings during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Last year, troopers investigated 203 traffic crashes involving three fatalities and 92 injuries.