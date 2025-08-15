Camdenton Man Sentenced in Connection to Accident Killing Three Including an Unborn Baby

A Camdenton man has been sentenced as a prior and persistent offender to 25 years in prison on a charge of DWI-death of two or more people and another 10 years on a charge of DWI-serious physical injury in connection to an accident in September-2022.

Chad Lange had entered an Alford Plea back in March, not admitting guilt but conceding there was enough evidence for a conviction, before being sentenced on Thursday in Camden County Circuit Court.

Lange had been accused of legally being intoxicated and under the influence of THC at the time of the accident on highway-54 near Carroll Cut Thru.

Pronounced dead at the scene was Tiffany Dust of Urbana while a 4-year-old girl died the following day at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Dust was also pregnant with the unborn baby not surviving while a fourth person, Phillip Dust, suffered serious injuries.

Lange was also seriously hurt.

The two sentences against Lange are to be served concurrently.