Camdenton Chamber Announces New Executive Director

Well that didn’t take long…the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced ‘the chosen one’ to take over the position of Executive Director.

The search committee reviewed numerous applications and interviewed several candidates before announcing, on Friday, the selection of Corinne Harkins as the new Executive Director.

Harkins, who will replace KC Cloke who resigned to tend to a family business, brings plenty of practical experience to the position. Harkins first official day on the job will be later this month.