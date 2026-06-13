Camdenton & Osage Beach BOA Meetings Set For Next Week

There’s a couple of area meetings happening next week….

What appears to be a short agenda awaits the Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday.

Among the published agenda items include hiring a street laborer, liquor licenses, terminating a hangar lease at the airport, community center rental pricing and appointments to different boards and committees.

The meeting, Tuesday afternoon in city hall, begins at 5:30.

And,

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together again on Thursday with several discussion and action items appearing on the published agenda.

Among them, the board will consider drainage improvements along Proctor Drive, establish a one-time corrective staggering of terms for appointed members of the TIF Commission and proposed expenditure to support Bikefest in September.

An executive session to deal with legal also appears on the agenda.

The meeting Thursday afternoon in city hall will begin at 5:30.