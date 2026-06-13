Grain Valley Man Injured in Personal Watercraft Mishap Apparently Arrested on Failure to Appear Warrants in Camden County

A 34-year-old man from Grain Valley suffered minor injuries when he made a hard turn and was ejected from a personal watercraft at the 34-mile mark of the main channel.

According to the highway patrol, that happened Thursday night in Camden County.

The patrol also says, apparently, the same man was examined on Friday at Lake Regional Hospital for a fit for confinement.

He was then arrested early Friday afternoon on two misdemeanor warrants for failing to appear in court on traffic offenses in Sunrise Beach.

Those offenses include driving while revoked or suspended and not displaying plates on a motor vehicle or trailer.