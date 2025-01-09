fbpx

Camdenton R3 Board Meeting Set For Monday 13th

The first meeting of the new year for the Camdenton R3 Board of Education has, what appears to be, a pretty routine agenda to take care of.

New business items include drafting the 2025-2026 school calendar and the first reading of a policy update concerning the professional staff sick leave pool.

Unfinished business includes approving MSBA policy and procedure updates and a board wrap-up.

An executive session to cover legal actions and personnel also appears on the agenda.

The Camden R3 Board of Education meeting is set for next Monday, the 13th, starting at 5:00-PM in the administration’s office board room.

Reporter Mike Anthony