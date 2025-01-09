Osage Beach Says They’re Ready For Round 2 Of Winter Weather

No rest for the weary…road crews around the lake area are geared up and ready to go for winter storm punch-2 over the past week.

“Our winter weather operations will go into effect once the storm starts and we will be out treating roads and plowing until the storm is over until and the roads are clear,” says Osage Beach Public Information Officer Jayme Rutledge.

A winter weather advisory is in effect overnight for the lake area extending until 6:00-PM on Friday.

Expected accumulation from the storm is 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts possible.