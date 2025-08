Residents along Panoramic Street and other motorists in Camdenton will have to use Ha Ha Tonka Road for most of the day on Thursday.

Assistant City Administrator and City Clerk Renee Kingston says that Panoramic will be closed at the West Highway-54 junction from the early-morning hours to the late afternoon hours to allow a contractor to do utility work in the area.

Any questions about the work can be directed to city hall (573-346-3600 or 573-346-7293).