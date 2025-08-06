Missouri’s AG Joins 49 Other States In Battle Against Offshore Gambling

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office has joined a coalition of 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in taking aim against the $400-billion illegal offshore gambling industry.

The action is calling on U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice to shut the gambling operations by issuing injunctive relief and seizing domain names under the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act.

Similar efforts have been successful in the past including the 2011 “Black Friday” crackdown on counterfeit websites and the 2024 seizure of domains tied to a major Russian cybercrime ring.

The coalition argues that the offshore gambling industry avoids paying state and federal taxes while, at the same time, does not provide consumer safeguards such as age verification.