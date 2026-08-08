Osage Beach To Hold Open House Meeting For Zero Action Plan Draft

The City of Osage Beach has announced a public open house to seek input and answer questions about the draft Osage Beach Vision Zero Action Plan.

The draft plan identifies key safety corridors within the community and provides short and long term recommendations to improve safety for residents, employees, and visitors to the city.

The Vision Zero Action Plan has been in progress since the fall of 2025 after the city received a USDOT grant in 2023 to develop a Safe Streets and Roads for All Action plan.

The open house with a chance to view the draft plan and chat with city staff about it will run from 4:30-6:30 next Wednesday, August 12th, at city hall.