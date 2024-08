The Camdenton R3 School District has released its agenda for a special meeting of the board of education coming up on Monday.

Agenda items on the published agenda will include: setting and presenting the 2024-2025 tax levy to the board, a period for public comment, then voting to approve the levy.

The Camdenton school board’s special meeting, this next Monday afternoon, will begin at 5:30 in the admin’s office board room.