The Spiritual Welfare Of Missourians Ranks High On Smilehub List

How spiritual is the State of Missouri…?

According to the personal finance website SmileHub.com, Missouri comes in as the 11th most religious state in the country.

SmileHub used 11 key metrics including religious interest and places of worship which ranked Missouri 13th, religious education and careers which ranked Missouri 18th and religion-affiliated organizations which ranked Missouri 14th for its overall rank of #11.

Nevada, New Hampshire and Maine ranked as the least religious states across the country while Texas, Virginia and Alabama were ranked as the most religious with Bama topping the list.

Full report:

With 38% of adults in the U.S. considering religion very important in their lives, the non-profit organization SmileHub today released new reports on the Best Charities for Faith & Religious Support and the Most Religious States in 2024.

In order to highlight the states that care the most about religion and the ones where it is less important, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states based on 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of adults who consider religion very important in their lives to places of worship per capita to the religion-related careers per capita.

Most Religious States Least Religious States 1. Alabama 41. Connecticut 2. Virginia 42. Wyoming 3. Texas 43. Rhode Island 4. Tennessee 44. Delaware 5. North Carolina 45. Massachusetts 6. South Carolina 46. Alaska 7. Indiana 47. Vermont 8. Pennsylvania 48. Nevada 9. Georgia 49. New Hampshire 10. New York 50. Maine

Key Stats

Mississippi has the highest share of adults who are very religious – 2.8 times higher than in Vermont, which has the lowest share.

– 2.8 times higher than in Vermont, which has the lowest share. Utah has the highest share of people who attend religious services at least once a week – 6.1 times higher than in Maine, which has the lowest share.

– 6.1 times higher than in Maine, which has the lowest share. North Carolina has the most religious establishments per capita – 12.7 times more than in Utah, which has the fewest establishments.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://smilehub.org/blog/most-religious-states/142