Lake Area Fire Districts Battle Residential Blaze in Eldon Area

Smoke could be seen for miles as lake area fire districts responded late Wednesday afternoon to a reported residential structure fire in the 27-hundred block of Old Tuscumbia Road in the Eldon area.

Arriving personnel encountered heavy smoke and flames along with extreme heat coming from the garage or shop area in the back of the structure. A partial collapse also forced personnel to attack the blaze from the outside.

The Moreau Fire District was not available for comment and a cause for the blaze was not immediately released. There were no injuries reported.