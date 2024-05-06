Camdenton Woman Charged with Assaulting Deputy

A 37-year-old Camdenton woman faces multiple charges after an early-morning incident on Sunday.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleges that Anna Corinn Stephens had been banging on the window of a residence before walking down the road to another residence where she was discovered not wearing any clothing except for a blanket wrapped around her.

Stephens was put into handcuffs but was able to break free, then allegedly bit the knee of one deputy who punched her in the face before she finally let go.

Stephens then continued to resist by reaching out and grabbing the deputy’s groin and having to be tasered twice before complying and being taken into custody on charges of assault special victim and resisting arrest.

Stephens was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a 96-hour hold. Her bond, after the hold is over, is $5,000.