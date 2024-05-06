All Gates Open On Bagnell Dam As Rainfall Remains In The Forecast

Continued chances of rain early this week will mean Bagnell Dam will be operating with some gates expected to remain open for a couple more days.

Ameren’s recorded lake level line explains that the gates need to remain open to help keep current flooding conditions under control at Truman Dam.

“Truman reservoir is in its flood control pool and continues to release 50,000 CFS. They expect to hold this discharge until Tuesday, May 7th. At that time, we’ll cut back to 42,000 CFS for the remainder of the week. Osage will continue to match Truman discharge And Tuesday, we’ll adjust gates to drop plant discharge to 42,000 CFS.”

Ameren goes on to say Lake of the Ozarks should remain level around 658 with the river experiencing about a four-foot rise.

Downstream property owners are being advised to continue monitoring for any possible flood conditions.