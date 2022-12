The candidate filing period for the 2023 municipal elections is underway in the City of Camdenton.

According to Assistant Administrator and City Clerk Renee Kingston, so far, only three have filed to run for office…John McNabb in the mayor’s race, Eric Faes in the Ward-1 two-year race, and Mark Anderson in the Ward-3 two year race…all three are incumbents.

The final day to file for a run at municipal office, across Missouri, is the 27th of this month.