Candidate Roundtables Set For Wednesday & Thursday Nights

The first of two candidate roundtables being put on by America First Conservatives in Camden County is scheduled for Wednesday Night in Camdenton.

The roundtable will feature second-district commissioner candidates who will take questions from attendees rotating every 20 minutes.

The race features a busy ballot with Steve Dougan and James Rericha of Linn Creek, Bill Walker of Climax Springs, Deryl Osborn of Macks Creek and Daniel Dougan of Sunrise Beach all vying for the position being vacated by Don Williams.

The roundtable will take place from 6-8 at the Lake Breeze Event Center on Old Route-5.

A second roundtable for sheriff’s candidates will be Thursday night, also from 6-8, at the Legacy Civic Center in Climax Springs.