Candlelight Vigil Planned Tuesday Night At OBPD For Officer Carson

A large crowd is expected for a candlelight vigil being held tonight at the Osage Beach Police Station for fallen Officer Phylicia Carson who was killed Saturday night in a pursuit-related traffic accident on Route-A near Richland.

Officer Carson was 33-years-old, married and the mother to six children.

The public is encouraged to attend.

A public visitation is then planned for Thursday from 11:00-1:00 at the Lodge of Four Seasons with the service at 1:00, also at the lodge, and a procession to follow.

With the crowd expected, the public is being asked to line the roadways to pay respect. Burial will be private.