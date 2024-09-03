Losses Continue For KC And STL As They Face Tough Teams

Tough times for the Royals continue.

The bats have gone silent.

Two hits yesterday and a 4-2 home loss to the Cleveland Guardians as suddenly, distance between these two teams grown dramatically to the tune of four and a half games.

Remember last week, the Royals had pulled even with Cleveland for the first time in months atop the American League Central.

But again, things have changed.

The Royals have now lost six games in a row.

On the mound, Michael Wacha kept the Royals in the game.

Two runs, five hits, over five innings of work, three strikeouts, and a walk to give up a home run.

He takes the loss and is now 11-7 on the year.

Royals continue to hold on to that final wildcard spot in the AL, but their position continues to grow more tenuous as the losing streak grows.

For the Cardinals yesterday in Milwaukee, taking on the first-place Brewers.

The Brew crew launching three home runs, including a grand slam off the bat of rookie Jackson Churio.

On the mound, Andre Pallante, who had been good for the Birds here recently, takes the loss.

Tonight for St. Louis, lefty Steven Matz comes back for injury.

He will be on the mound to start the game up at American Family Insurance Field.