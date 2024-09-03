fbpx

Pursuit Death Suspect (Allegedly) Fled Because He Didn’t Want Any Traffic Violations

The 23-year-old Camdenton man charged under the new Valentine’s Law with a Class-A felony for allegedly causing the death of an Osage Beach police officer says he was fleeing to avoid being charged with traffic violations.

That’s according to a probable cause statement filed Saturday in Camden County also alleging that Christopher Aaron Bishop Wehmeyer also admitted that he had been racing with a friend immediately prior to the pursuit starting on US-54 near Passover Road.

As the incident passed Case Road, Officer Phylicia Carson become involved as secondary officer in the pursuit which exited onto Y-Road and onto Midway Road before turning onto Route-A. A short time later, Officer Carson’s patrol vehicle crossed the center running off the road before striking a tree and catching on fire. Carson was pronounced at the scene.

Wehmeyer was taken into custody a short distance away after he was also involved in an accident. Speeds during the pursuit reportedly reached over 100 miles per hour with dash camera footage showing a patrol car directly behind Wehmeyer several times during the incident.

Wehmeyer was arraigned Tuesday morning in Camden County. He’s being held without bond.

 

Reporter Mike Anthony