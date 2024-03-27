Cannabinoid Control Act Tabled For Discussion In Missouri Senate

A Senate bill seeking to create the “Intoxicating Cannabinoid Control Act” has been tabled for further discussion.

Senator Nick Schroer of O’Fallon is the sponsor.

He tells his colleagues his proposal seeks to create the “Intoxicating Cannabinoid Control Act”…

“The Legalization of non-intoxicating hemp inadvertently opened the door of the unregulated sale of intoxicating hemp cannabinoid products.”

Under Senate Bill 984, intoxicating cannabinoid products would be considered the same as marijuana and regulated as marijuana by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Sen. Karla May of St. Louis asked if this legislation could lead to any possible legal action…

“And it was being sold prior to our amendment to allow Marijuana to be sold in the state of Missouri.”

Senate Bill 984 has been set aside for future consideration.

Lawmakers are now in the second half of the 2024 regular legislative session, which will end in May.