Joe Biden Wins Democrat Preference Primary In Missouri

It’s a decisive victory for President Joe Biden across Missouri.

Biden was able to collect 85.3 percent of nearly 20,000 total votes cast over the weekend in the state’s Democratic party-run presidential preference primary.

With the victory, Biden also collected 61 of 64 pledged delates to the Democratic National Convention to be held August 19-22 in Chicago.

Placing second in the Missouri Democratic primary was “uncommitted” with 2,229 votes followed by Marianne Williamson with 298 votes and Dean Phillips with 178 votes.