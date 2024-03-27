fbpx

Wed. Mar 27th, 2024

 

Joe Biden Wins Democrat Preference Primary In Missouri

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Politics State News Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

It’s a decisive victory for President Joe Biden across Missouri.

Biden was able to collect 85.3 percent of nearly 20,000 total votes cast over the weekend in the state’s Democratic party-run presidential preference primary.

With the victory, Biden also collected 61 of 64 pledged delates to the Democratic National Convention to be held August 19-22 in Chicago.

Placing second in the Missouri Democratic primary was “uncommitted” with 2,229 votes followed by Marianne Williamson with 298 votes and Dean Phillips with 178 votes.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Politics State News Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony